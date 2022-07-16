To the editor:
Once upon a time not so long ago we lived in a country of law and order. Once we were a country of fair and free elections. Once there was a certain and definite way to know the difference between the truth and a BIG lie. Millions of Americans have been bamboozled. Well, after months and months of investigation and serious digging, it now appears that the curtain has been pulled back and the real wizard has been revealed. What will happen to all of those who decided that America no longer needed to be a democracy? What will be the punishment for trying to overthrow our more than 200-year-old country? Who will pay to restore the confidence and trust in our government? Serious damage has been done, and the real instigators of this nightmare must be made to pay. We must demand that the former president pay for his actions with loss of funds, benefits, and perhaps freedom to continue spreading lies and damaging untruths. All the senators and congressmen involved must be made to pay also. Sadly, this doesn't seem to be happening. Instead, those in power have moved to make it easier to overthrow our elections, harder to vote, and now we are forced to live with a rigged Supreme Court. Women have been battered back in time, and it's just not right. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us to preserve our nation for their futures. We must make these criminals pay for their very bad behavior, elect leaders who work for all the people, and take back the country we love.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.