The city of High Point has been fined $72,000 by the state for 24 instances of failing to properly manage one of the two city waste treatment facilities, failing to apply for a permit to operate it and for violating air quality standards.
Could this be one of the reasons the City Council gave the last city manager a golden parachute less than a year after boasting he was the highest paid city manager in the area? I don’t know, and the council will not acknowledge the reasons he left. No matter.
Unfortunately, this fine can be added to the fee the city had to pay in April 2018 for mismanaging a federal grant for lead paint removal.
I hope taxpayers will remember this when the mayor and members of the council run for election next year. Can we PLEASE FIND SOMEONE, ANYONE, to do their job the right way without costing taxpayers more of their hard-earned money? I am not sure we can afford to have the same group of people running the city. It’s time to SWEEP ALL THE BUMS OUT AND START FRESH.
