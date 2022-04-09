To the editor:
Every parent works hard to give their children a life better than their own. Every generation wants the next one to contribute and build dreams for a brighter future. Black parents must always fight harder, longer and smarter to make dreams come true for their babies. America is not always the fair and equal opportunity land it proclaims to be. America can be cruel, disappointing and outright disgusting to her citizens of color. In my more than six decades in this land, I never thought I would live to see a president that looks like me. The hatred from the opposing leadership at the time of his chance to appoint a new justice was blocked for nearly a year. Yet the hypocrisy of this same leadership not only rushed through three questionable justices, but in record time with far fewer qualifications. One justice even declared, “I like beer,” as he was accused of sexual assault. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is more than qualified for the high court. The abuse on this fine woman, mother, and judge was disgusting and outrageous and simply because of the color of her skin. We were ashamed and heartbroken by the unprecedented attacks on her character, her work and her image. Unlike the white man who sat before Congress and ranted and raved about his confirmation, Judge Brown was composed and professional during the senseless shade on her character and record. When will America ever do right by her citizens of color? Why do Black people, especially women, have to withstand more cruelty and disrespect than any other American? We are so tired of being mistreated by our government, but we stand proud and happy today that our Supreme Court will very soon have a Black woman on the job.
Donna C. Pinckney
High Point
