To the editor:
The number of illegal aliens trying to enter the United States could replace the entire population of High Point in two weeks. Government data shows that since October 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents encountered and dealt with 1,217,802 illegal aliens at the southern border. The monthly average is 202,967. If not intercepted, at this rate in less than 14 months they would be enough to replace the entire population of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Cary, Wilmington and High Point.
If Joe Biden and the Democrats eliminate Title 42, Which allows the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum without a hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly average seems likely to increase further.
North Carolina citizens and taxpayers would face increased costs for food, shelter and medical care for many of these people.
If only 1% of these are criminals, crime rates will go up.
Demand President Biden KEEP Title 42 in place. If you don’t, expect these people to show up on the front door of your house.
Ken Orms
High Point
