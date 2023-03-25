To the editor:
Regarding a recent special traffic enforcement operation by the High Point Police Department, every law abiding citizen in the city should be afraid. Not only because over 500 tickets were given in just five days for speeding, driving with revoked licenses and lack of insurance, but because every single one of those ticketed were back on the street after paying a small fine. Still speeding, still without a valid driver’s license and still without insurance. Driving offenses are serious business. People die. Small fines do nothing to encourage anyone to abide by the state’s motor vehicle laws. It is high time to impose jail sentences for such dangerous infractions.
