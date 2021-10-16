Referring to the Oct. 10 headline “Rockers attendance falls short,” the positive take is 108,200 people were downtown compared with ZERO prior to construction of Truist Point – even during a pandemic year. With new businesses, convention center, hotel and apartments to follow, High Point’s downtown will flourish.
Also of note, the Rockers finished the season with the second-most wins in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball!
The BEST is yet to come!
Coy Williard
High Point
