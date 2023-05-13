To the editor:
I did learn something new Wednesday night about CNN with their politics. I have spent my life trying to convince folks that my views and those of my party are better than the opposition. But last night I came to the conclusion I will never again attempt to change the mind of a single Trump/MAGA supporter. Never. The audience at the town hall that night convinced me these people are 100% lost. They cheered about Trump committing sexual assault and battery and malicious defamation. Then gave him a standing ovation for saying he would pardon all of the Jan. 6 traitors. When he called Jan. 6 beautiful, again they clapped and they cheered. These Trump supporters cheered for the end of American democracy and for their leader's continued attacks on women. Anything Trump does is 100% OK with them.
