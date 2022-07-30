These two are the best
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 5:02 am
These two are the best
To the editor:
We would like to give a beautiful, blessed shout out to High Point Enterprise newspaper carriers Pat and Lorraine Flynn! In an age where carriers are few and far between, they exemplify the highest standards in character, friendliness, caring, respect, and going over and beyond for their customers. From hanging the paper on the mailbox lid so it doesn’t get wet and their elderly customer doesn’t have to bend down to pick it up to delivering the paper at the end of a sidewalk or at the door so other elderly customers don’t have to walk far to get the paper, the Flynns’ thoughtfulness is unmatched.
We are early morning walkers on their route and are blessed to witness their kindness to us and others. They always stop to say hello and always have a smile on their faces. They are true examples of Christian love in action. Thank you, Pat and Lorraine, for all you do.
Karen and Gary Bowman
High Point
He always thought about Archdale
To the editor:
Pioneer Family Restaurant’s Mike Liner was a good host and business-minded. His concerns were citywide. He was very concerned about Archdale’s future. In keeping trees and plants together for a good-looking Archdale. Also, for more businesses opening in the city.
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.