President Biden on Sept. 1 made a comment that I cannot believe, which was “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”
I am a registered unaffiliated voter in N.C. and even I took offense. These MAGA Republicans stand for:
• Safe and secure borders
• Fair elections that follow current state constitutions
• Open schools and school choice
• Supporting the police and holding criminals responsible for their actions
• A woman can get pregnant and a man can’t
• Biological males should not compete against biological females in sports
• Spend less money and have a balanced budget
• Stronger military that cares more about fighting and winning wars, versus the day’s woke idea
• Less government in general and term limits
The above is just some of the points they stand for. If these types of ideas are ones of an “extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” well I guess I am a MAGA Republican instead of an undeclared voter because I agree with all.
Maybe Joe should look in the mirror and at the polls that show over two-thirds of the people in the U.S. think our country is on the wrong path and he will see that he is the “extremism” we should fear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.