A letter two weeks ago listed the mostly reasonable goals of MAGA Republicans ("These are not extreme ideas," Sept. 10). However, the writer ignored the extreme actions of some MAGA Republicans in pursuit of these goals. A few examples:
• After the 2020 election Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others explored ways to overturn the election. On Fox News Giuliani showed a video of two African-American election workers following normal election procedures. Trump and Giuliani falsely claimed that these workers were professional vote scammers who were helping Democratic candidates. These innocent election workers received so many death threats that they resigned.
• For the 2022 election Ted Budd, our Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, is unwilling to state that he would accept the results of an election loss. In other states four Republican Senate candidates and two Republican candidates for governor refuse to commit to accepting an election loss.
• Rick Scott, a Republican senator from Florida who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has proposed that Medicare and Social Security as we know them be abolished in five years.
• Tucker Carlson, a popular Fox News host, supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His presentations are often reposted on Russian state-run TV.
• Donald Trump embraced QAnon at a recent rally for J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio. Many of these QAnon followers hope that Donald Trump will return to punish his political enemies on TV.
Few Republicans are willing to comment on these extreme actions.
