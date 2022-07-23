If you’ve ever watched "The Twilight Zone" then perhaps you’ve seen what has been called one of the freakiest of the series ever made. “And When the Sky Was Opened” aired in 1959 and featured three astronauts who went up in a test rocket that disappeared from radar for several hours and then reappeared. What seemed to be a simple radar malfunction, however, ended up being a cosmic mistake that would be rectified with the three of them, one by one, being erased from reality altogether.
Now let’s move from sci-fi to reality via the recent letter by a self-identified group of United Methodists who took it upon themselves to eradicate the unborn from the real world ("Support women’s well-being," July 16). Touting their church’s views that “all human life is of sacred worth” and that said human life should be “honored,” they then argued their point in total negation of the unborn’s existence. “All human life is sacred,” said the letter, yet not one word was uttered about the children’s place in the debate, as if to erase them from reality itself.
As I noted in a previous letter ("A fetus is a child," Jan. 9), denying the unborn’s humanity today in the face of both science and Scripture while still advocating abortion, makes one either demented or demonic because said abortion involves the death of an innocent child. With such evidence, some pro-abortion advocates find themselves hard pressed to avoid said dilemma by conveniently erasing the unborn’s existence from the moral equation altogether. How convenient!
The problem, of course, is that in doing so, they either miss the facts or intentionally deny them to justify their unscientific, unscriptural, and godless position. Either way, we’re right back to demented or demonic.
