To the editor:
A friend recently sent me some sobering data regarding our national debt. Most Americans apparently are either so clueless or have become so indifferent that they have failed to grasp the gravity of our current state of affairs. We are in dire straits.
Realizing that numbers may vary as time progresses, these are the most recent figures that were made available to me:
• U.S. Tax Revenue - $2,170,000,000,000
• Federal Budget - $3,820,000,000,000
• New Debt - $1,650,000,000,000
• Current National Debt - $29,271,000,000,000
• Most Recent Budget Cuts - $38,500,000,000
Please note that, with the exception of the most recent budget cuts, all of the figures listed above are in the trillions of dollars.
In an effort to help most of us more readily relate, let's simplify things by creating a hypothetical situation. If we remove eight zeroes from each number listed and apply as if this were a household credit card budget, we would have the following:
• Annual Family Income - $21,700
• Money Spent by Family - $38,200
• New Debt on Credit Card - $16,600
• Outstanding Debt on Credit Card - $292,710
• Total Budget Cuts - $385
Do you get the picture? This family's (as is our nation's) expenditures exceeds its income by over 75% while continuing to accumulate debt. Families, businesses and other institutions cannot survive any length of time when spending more than the amounts taken into the coffers. These figures should shock every red-blooded American into demanding our governmental leaders get serious about the overspending. Our representatives should be forced to create sound budgets with reasonable spending that would allow debt reduction instead of the normal accepted practice of recklessly squandering away taxpayer dollars – specifically dollars we and they don't have.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
