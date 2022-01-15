High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.