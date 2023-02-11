To the editor:
Thank you for Mary Bogest's wonderful article about Mobile Meals ("Mobile Meals thanks volunteers, lunch workers," Jan. 28), an incredible community group who serve daily our shut-ins with a daily meal! I am blessed to have known the two founders from the Church Women United who made this service a reality, the late Vickie Dallas (Mrs. Sanders Dallas), First Presbyterian Church, and Mrs. Peggy Wainer, from the synagogue on Kensington Drive. Additionally, the late Mrs. Vivian Ruden served as their volunteer treasurer and would show up at the Furnitureland Rotary to received their average gift of $25,000. For her service to Mobile Meals, the Furnitureland Rotary Club honored Vivian with a Paul Harris Fellow award. Peggy Wainer deserves one as well! I am now a retired past president of Furnitureland Rotary who gives thanks to the past leaders of Mobile Meals as well as for the current leaders and volunteers!
