I heard on WXII-TV a few months ago and more recently on News2 that guns were the number-one killer of children in the U.S., but it was Michelle Butt’s emphatic declaration on WXII that “that is a fact” that prompted my personal fact-checking mission.
For starters, the numbers used blur the line between children and adults by classifying “children” as those between ages 1-19. The problem, however, is that 18-year-olds enter the legal door to adulthood and are no longer “children.” The fact-checking website Snopes reveals the difference in the numbers by removing 18- and 19-year-old adults from the equation. “Nearly 2,400 children ages 1-17,” says Snopes, “died of vehicle-related injuries in 2020, compared with 2,270 firearm deaths.” And to quote Butt, “That is a fact.”
Second, adding abortion to the mix raises the number of actual children killed by “other causes” over gun violence exponentially. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no fewer than 615,000 abortions were performed in any given year since Roe v. Wade, with The Washington Post reporting only about 24,290 fewer since the Supreme Court overturned it in 2022. Hence, subtracting 24,290 from the lowest yearly total since still leaves more than 590,000 children dead from said “other causes.”
Finally, the now-popular chant that “guns are the number one killer of children in the U.S.” is more about demonizing guns than saving children. It reflects the manipulative outworking of Mark Rosenberg’s 1994 plan to “revolutionize the way we look at guns, like what we did with cigarettes … smoking was a glamour symbol – cool, sexy, macho. Now it is dirty, deadly – and banned” (NY Times, Oct. 16, 1994).
And per Butt one last time, “that too is a fact.”
