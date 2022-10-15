The most impactful vote on this year’s ballot
To the editor:
Our crime statistics affect our everyday lives as well as many economic factors, such as recruiting jobs, retaining good talent, insurance rates, as well as quality of life. While our numbers continue downward in High Point, the same cannot be said for the rest of our county. The most influential elected position charged with maintaining public safety on a county level is our sheriff. I have dozens of friends inside the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Many of them served alongside me in the Marine Corps. I can tell you that morale within the organization is low. This affects retention of existing officers, filling the 70-plus open positions, and our county’s deputies’ ability to maintain any level of public safety in Guilford County. When I asked my friends about the options before us this November, I heard a resounding confirmation that Phil Byrd would be the right choice to bring normalcy and safety back to the county. They all referred to him as “Captain Byrd” since that is how they remember him from his 30 years of service working for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. I have been blessed to know Phil for several years and have supported his efforts to become our next sheriff since the beginning. I do not feel many of our deputies will remain for another four years of the current leadership. Under Byrd’s leadership, we can expect to fill the vacancies within the department, retain the best officers, and see better fiscal responsibility. This may be the single most important position locally on the ballot this November. If we don’t have a safe county, we have nothing. I ask the voters of High Point to rally behind a man of character, integrity, and a life of service to his community. Vote Phil Byrd for Guilford County sheriff.
Victor Jones
High Point
Student scores a problem for years
To the editor:
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction recently released the performance scores for schools for the 2021-22 school year. Although Guilford County Schools made gains over last year’s scores, the results were less than spectacular. Many citizens are easily convinced that the pandemic is the reason for poor performance, but a record of poor performance dates back to 2015.
General proficiency levels in grades three through eight in both reading and math hovered around 50% for 2015 through 2019. The trend continues in district high schools.
2020-21 data reflects a substantial performance decrease to 43% proficiency in English (57% not proficient) and 37% proficiency in math (63% no proficient) for grades three through eight.
Although the scores did improve for school year 2021-22 to 45% proficiency in English and 46% proficiency in math, they don’t make it to pre-pandemic levels.
In the same data release, the NCDPI stated GCS moved from having 35 low-performing schools to 59, the most of any district in the state.
Additionally, GCS moved from 180 instructional days in 2017-18 to 173 in 2021-22. How can anyone gain by applying themselves less?
Each year the data advances, the students do also. The students who were measured in 2015 as third-graders were in the ninth grade by 2021.
Voters of Guilford County must take a hard look at the historic performance of our public schools and determine whether they are getting their money’s worth from their tax dollars.
GCS has produced a series of reasons why the performance indicators are poor year after year. Currently, the pandemic is the scapegoat. In the past, it was lack of funding. The operating budget for GCS for this year is over $1 billion. Voters have approved $2 billion in bonds in the past two years. The district received $309 million in pandemic relief funds. They also receive numerous grants and supplemental fundings every year, many due to low performance. Isn’t that rewarding the opposite behavior you expect from our schools?
Schools were negatively impacted by the pandemic, but what was their performance record prior to the pandemic and what has been done to remedy the situation? Let’s not allow the pandemic to distract the voters from the core issue that district performance has not been appropriate for far longer than the pandemic. Be an informed voter when it comes to our schools.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Better spending accountability needed
To the editor:
Financial accountability for the 2020 and 2022 school bonds is a major concern for taxpayers. Guilford County Schools has not started out well with the $300 million bond package voters approved in 2020. In a recent Board of Education work session, the GCS chief financial officer estimated the cost of the projects will be $470 million, even after dropping three of the promised 11 projects originally listed.
Voters expect GCS to utilize the funding in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. This money is coming out of the taxpayers’ pocket.
GCS facility needs are real. Our students deserve heating and cooling units that work, no leaky roofs, pleasing aesthetics and secure buildings. Parents voted for the $1.7 billion bond package because they were told every school would be touched and these types of issues would be addressed. The explosion in the cost of the projects from the 2020 bond package means the overrun will most likely be subtracted from the $1.7 billion bond package, putting the promises made to the voters in jeopardy.
Inflation can explain part of the increase, however not a $170 million increase. Part of the overrun is due to design elements and part is due to poor project management. GCS needs strong project management to assure the $1.7 billion is utilized in the most cost-effective and efficient manner possible, making sure all schools, at a minimum, have major deferred maintenance issues addressed. The current board has not performed their fiduciary duty in providing strong checks and balances on spending. After financial policy changes June 2021, the superintendent has the highest spending authorization in North Carolina, including project change orders up to $500,000 with no reporting requirements to the board. Guilford County needs a board that will assure taxpayer dollars are not wasted and promises are kept to the voters! Vote Andrew, Pratt, Carter and Welborn for Guilford County Board of Education.
Linda Welborn
Greensboro
