To the editor:
I read an article the other day about something I know about. The article was the plight of the homeless in my community.
The article stated that the homeless population were facing many issues, including mental health, physical disabilities, dental, housing, employment, legal, and alcohol and drug addiction issues. Issues that are sometimes overlooked are families and the education and health of homeless children, as well as homeless veterans.
The agencies and organizations that serve the homeless population do a great job. Individual advocates, volunteers, clubs and churches, very sincere in their efforts, give their valuable time and money to help the homeless cause also.
What a plus it would be if homeless persons were included at policy meetings for their input and not just to listen. Homeless women, children and men could give a more factual and clearer reality about their plight. That way the homeless population, agencies and organizations, individual advocates, volunteers, clubs and churches could all work together to set goals and reach solutions.
You can’t build a house or building without a strong foundation. We can’t continue to see our homeless population as lost and voiceless. I say our homeless population because we are all neighbors in our community. The homeless population must become a part of building a strong foundation leading to problem-solving and positive results.
One loving God, one human body of people regardless of color, race, culture, religious belief, economic status or political views. We are one as God is one.
Don’t forget to remember and help the less fortunate over the upcoming holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Raymond Payne
High Point
