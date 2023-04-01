To the editor:
Over the past months I’ve been approached by patrons who wonder “What will the High Point Theatre do without Theatre Art Galleries?” (Now The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards.)
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 1:00 am
The answer: We will press on bringing high-quality performances and offering excellent meeting spaces and superb customer service to all we serve. That is the short answer, here’s the longer version.
1. High Point Theatre is utilized over 300 days a year for events, performances, meetings, rehearsals, training seminars, etc. We will continue to handle as many as time and space permit.
2. The move for TAG is a good one. With the theater and meeting rooms being used as frequently as they are, it was nearly impossible for TAG to have extended classes or show three-dimensional artwork. Their new gallery offers the flexibility that a gallery needs to bring in and show various forms of art. They might even be able to handle traveling exhibits where the show is ticketed and scheduled. We also hope that they achieve their goal of having more foot traffic through the galleries.
3. The theater will utilize the space for more meetings and events and not have to worry about moving or covering art to accommodate the needs of our clients. We host four dance competitions each year, Miss NC-USA and Miss NC Scholarship pageants, along with several dance recitals that also use the gallery spaces for dressing rooms. HP Market Authority uses the venue for four full weeks a year to house the International Buyers Lounge and Media Center along with several workshops for designers. The market authority brings in artwork to adorn the walls along with a lot of furniture!
4. We hope that one of our galleries will be turned into a usable TV/podcast studio for the city to offer/produce even more information about High Point.
5. Will there be art on the walls? Yes, we are in conversation with some artists and other exhibitors to determine whether they would like to showcase their work on our walls. If not, we will continue to reach out to those beyond our normal service area. As a note, most meetings and receptions really don’t want art on the walls, but with our gallery track system, they can use that to hang banners, pictures, etc., and make the space their own while they are here.
I congratulate Jeff Horney and the TAG board on their new digs and wish them the very best. As they look forward to new beginnings, so does the High Point Theatre as another page is turned.
David Briggs, director
High Point Theatre
