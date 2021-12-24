To the editor:
We are fast coming to the day we've been looking for since Thanksgiving Day, and that is Christmas, Dec. 25. Whether it's the parties, food, family, or friends. Oh yes, and gifts. It is rather odd, though, whether you believe He is the Son of God or not. We still give gifts at this time in the representation of the gift of God has given to all of us. He gave His only Son to die on the cross to pay a debt He did not owe. It was the debt of sin we all have to pay. But He was the only one who could pay it for us. Because He was sinless. So if we accept His gift or reject it, it's up to me. The choice, the gift, Heaven, or reject it and choose Hell for eternity. We all get to choose.
Louis X. Thibodeaux
High Point
