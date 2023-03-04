To the editor:
The USA was founded "under God we trust." We hold these truths that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their powers from "consent of the governed," drawing by implication upon common law of tradition of liberty, property and contracts, its principles rooted for the right reason. The founders thus outlined the moral foundations of a free society. The Bill of Rights stands alone in making sure all respect to the citizens of the United States stands strong. No other country shall take our powers of be. Individual thinking men share depend on their labor as the Creator has said no man is above any other man, we must share all rights of liberty. Individuality is the foundation of a free society. Education should be stepping stone of learning and knowledge. Any theories should not be taught. Creator made men in his own image. Man has a brain to learn and understand. There is right and wrong. Teaching our children to be good stewards is our number one goal in this USA Critical race theory is against the Constitution. Teachings of the "In God We Trust" of our Creator is the foundation of the Constitution. Also, no man can change our country. Individual of free men makes society work. We must not take from businesses of working people, world tax is against what our forefathers fought against. Critical race theory against the people should not happen at all cost. I hope our country doesn't fall like Rome. The truth is our country must teach our children to be individuals, independent, not dependent on handouts. Our Creator didn't pick that way of man.
