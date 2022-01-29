To the editor:
How much was gas under Donald Trump? How much under Joe Biden? Under Trump America was energy independent. Under Biden we're now dependent on the Middle East again to meet our energy needs. Has your natural gas bill gone up under Biden?
Under Biden the inflation rate is the highest it's been in 40 years. Under Trump inflation was under control. Has your grocery bill gone up under Biden?
How many ships are off the West Coast waiting to be unloaded? Under Trump there were none. Why are there so many help wanted/now hiring signs? Under Trump we didn't have supply chain problems.
Under Trump the southern border was the most secure it's been in 40 years, according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union representing Border Patrol agents. Under Biden record numbers of illegals and narcotics are coming in the country and a record number of illegals being released into the country. President Biden refuses to help at the border. How can any sensible person think this is good?
Democrat cities across America are having record crime and murder rates. People in many cities don't feel safe under the Democrat-controlled cities. The national anti-police Democrat mantra damaged public confidence and safety. Police became less inclined to stop and arrest, fearing legal and political blowback, unjust racial attacks, and persecution from often violent street gangs. The result: Police morale plummeted, with record numbers retiring, declining recruitment, empty police academies.
Trump backed law enforcement and stood with them to fight crime. Where is Biden is on this subject?
Trump understood the importance of military readiness and supported our military. The Biden administration is more concerned about the military wokeness than being ready to protect America.
We've gone from America first to America last. The status quo is back in full force. Think before you vote!
Ed Byrum
High Point
