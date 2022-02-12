To the editor:
This is in response to Ed Byrum's recent letter ("The facts under Biden vs. Trump," Jan. 30). I praise Mr. Byrum for standing up for what he believes in. Not many people are letting their voices be heard at this time, but they should. They are so afraid of stepping on the toes of the radical left Democrats and what people will say. I love this country! I love our flag! Our great country is crumbling under Joe Biden. He has no mind of his own. He lets others tell him what to do and what to day. I'm so sick of it and I'm taking a stand against it!
Mr. Byrum's letter stated all the things that are wrong under this president and I won't mention them, but most of you know. We are in deep trouble, and when Biden gets through with us, there's not going to be much of America left. Yes, I believe we've gone from America first to America last. The status quo is back in full force, as Mr. Byrum said. I won't go into all the things that are wrong under Biden. People know. They can see. We all feel it everywhere we turn!
So please, God, help us to get back to the way we were and help us get through this ruination of America before they destroy us all. This is my prayer and I hope God is listening.
Shirley Topping Maxwell
High Point
