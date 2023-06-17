To the editor:
To the editor:
A special thank you to three organizations who held food drives during the month of May that helped feed a lot of local people.
The mail carriers and postal workers who do a national food drive every year. Your drive helps feed people all across our nation.
The Jamestown Lions Club, partnering with our local Walmart Grocery Store, for doing a food collection for Hand to Hand Food Pantry.
Beautify High Point/Clean Sweep for collecting food for our pantry.
And no drive could be successful without the caring people in our neighborhood and local area contributing food and monetary donations at these events.
Thank you all for your support.
Dean Jordan
Hand to Hand coordinator
