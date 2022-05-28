Thanks for your support
To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity thank everyone who supported me at the ballot box and on the campaign trail, with a special thanks to the Women for Billy Queen, Linda Cooper, Diane Huskey, Kim McCarthy, Diane Rankin, Ruth Ellen Roberson, Susan Rush, Carol Shupe, Elizabeth Speight, Pam Talley and led by Fran Rafanovic and Darlene Schadt. I want to also thank Jim Baldwin, Ron Winter, Jeff Blank and Brandon Lenoir, who were beside me all the way. I want to thank a group of notable people who were willing to put their names behind Billy Queen: Mayor Jay Wagner, N.C. Rep. John Faircloth, Stewart Hartley, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, ATF Special Agent in Charge Eric Harden, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Ed Follis. Hold your heads high for we made a gallant effort at a noble cause.
I was able to meet a lot of very wonderful people along the trail and made a lot of new friends, I look forward to seeing you all again.
To my competitors, Phil Byrd, Ed Melvin, Adam Moore, Randy Powers and William White, thank you for running your campaigns with dignity and honor. I believe in today’s political campaign atmosphere with so much indignant and hateful mudslinging, we showed the rest of the country the way it should be done.
Last but certainly not least I thank the Lord Jesus Christ for giving me the strength and wherewithal to see me through this tough but noble challenge.
We must all now come together to defeat Danny Rogers. Phil Byrd has my complete and enthusiastic support for sheriff of Guilford County, and I am asking all those that supported me to now get behind Phil Byrd and let’s take back the office of Guilford County sheriff.
God bless you all!
Billy Queen
Oak Ridge
Celebrating forward movement in education
To the editor:
Thank you to all the voters who supported Tim Andrew and Crissy Pratt in the recent primary elections for the Guilford County Board of Education. The New Vision New Direction — GCS team of school board candidates are looking forward to the general election in November. Working together with the voters of Guilford County we can turn our public schools to a focus on academics in education with the goal of preparing our young people to be productive fellow citizens in our community. Here’s to facilitating personal growth for every student of Guilford County while providing them with opportunities to find their place in our world today.
Lynn Andrew, campaign coordinator
New Vision New Direction — GCS
Celebrate our local trail networks
To the editor:
June 4 is National Trails Day. And the entire 2023 is designated the N.C. Year of the Trail by the General Assembly to highlight the state’s greenways and trails.
If you have ideas on how High Point can celebrate, please email them to info@highpointsouthwest.org
We have a lot to be thankful for in High Point. The new pedestrian bridge now underway in Jamestown will connect City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center. The 4.45-mile High Point Greenway now connects High Point residents from Armstrong Park to Greensboro via the county’s Bicentennial Greenway.
Recently-funded are 1.2-miles of complete streets (pedestrian/bicycle friendly) scheduled for completion in 2024-26 that will connect the High Point Greenway to downtown and the Market District. Complete streets along Blain, Qubein, Sunset, and N. Elm streets will provide safe walkability for residents to the children’s museum, Uptowne shops, farmers market, public library, hospital, Truist Point stadium and its surrounding new collection of offices, restaurants, and apartments, and on past Congdon Yards and the proposed new hotel to the transit hub (Amtrak station, local and regional bus terminals).
Another new greenway, funded in 2021 and scheduled for completion between 2024-26, is the 4-mile urban Southwest High Point Heritage Greenway through the historic industrial corridor beginning and ending at the city transit hub. The vision for southwest High Point is to create a well-landscaped, inner-city manufacturing/business park where people live and work. This greenway will connect residents to downtown plus within their communities to three public parks and 12 historic mills (many now undergoing adaptive reuse).
The Southwest Greenway and series of complete streets will be funded in part by a 2021 $19.8 million federal RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant awarded the city in partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Southwest Renewal Foundation.
Please help us celebrate in 2023!
Dorothy Darr, executive director
Southwest Renewal Foundation
of High Point
Why not Congdon Yards?
To the editor:
Regarding the city preparing to seize the Piedmont Electric Repair Co. property for use as public parking (“City moves to seize downtown property,” May 25), I am having a hard time understanding why the individual property rights of one person outweigh those of another. Why doesn’t the city seize the Congdon Yards property and use that for parking? Why does the owner of PERCO get the short shrift while the owner of Congdon Yards escapes unscathed? They are both privately owned properties but only one is having his property seized. High Point’s “good ol’ boy” network appears to be alive and well!
Richard Bostick
High Point
Expand the Supreme Court
To the editor:
When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish — that the next president appoint her replacement — by packing the court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.
The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyperpartisan supermajority that is on the verge of dismantling abortion care in America.
But there’s something we can do. The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four seats to the Supreme Court bench — restoring balance to the court. It’s the solution we need to move away from the extremely partisan rulings that now threaten our fundamental freedoms. Recent polling showed that the majority of voters support expanding the court.
Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again. I’m urging our representatives to back this important bill now so we know they want to protect the rights of the American people. The stakes are too high to stay quiet on this important issue.
Meagan Abrams
Sophia
Congress needs to do its job
To the editor:
The Republicans’ idea is to arm teachers. Teachers should NOT be expected to calm their students with one hand while firing off rounds with the other!
I have an idea: Instead of adding responsibilities to a teacher’s day, why don’t the Republican senators do their own JOB! Reach across the aisle. Do common-sense gun reform. Please keep your prayers and thoughts. If thoughts and prayers could do the fix, it would have already been done. Don’t say now is not the time to discuss this. It never seems to be the right time to talk about people getting shot up, children being shot so badly they can’t be identified by facial recognition but need DNA swabs to confirm who they are.
Vote for universal background checks, raise the age to 21 for purchasing a gun, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazine clips.
Stop glorifying guns! Ted Budd’s senatorial campaign commercial bragged he owns a gun range. He posed by the border wall with a gun on his hip. Republican representatives pose in Christmas cards with the whole family holding weapons. Please stop being indebted to the NRA.
Call your representatives and tell them to just do their job.
Deborah Weithofer
High Point
