To the editor:
I know that many people here in High Point (and those traveling through here) have been quite inconvenienced by all the road work going on, especially at the N.C. 68 and Interstate 74 intersection. It occurred to me the other day that the workers themselves have been inconvenienced, having to work in all kinds of weather (at least we've been inside our vehicles), working with traffic coming and going, and sometimes working early mornings and late evenings. I would like to say a great, big THANKS to all those construction workers for their efforts in making our streets safer and better to travel on. The intersection on 68 looks great and has made the traffic move more safely and smoother. If you see some construction workers as you drive through High Point (or anywhere else), them them out your window, or at least give them a thumbs up for all their hard work.
Carmen Norman
High Point
