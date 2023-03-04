To the editor:
I want to say a special thank you to our local Boy Scouts for all the food you collected on Feb. 11 for some of our local food pantries. It was a tremendous help with stocking our shelves to help more people offset the high cost of food. The location for food distribution was held this year at D-Up on Washington Street, and we had the opportunity to learn more about this great program. It was a good morning for everyone involved.
