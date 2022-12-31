To the editor:
I want to express my sincere thanks to High Point University for the broadcast of "A Serenade for Shepherds."
To the editor:
I want to express my sincere thanks to High Point University for the broadcast of "A Serenade for Shepherds."
The HPU Chorale performances were beautiful, and the Rev. Michael B. Brown’s message was heartfelt.
It brought back memories of attending many campus chapel services with my daughter, class of 2010.
Kay Joyner
High Point
