Thank you to the community

To the editor:
Someone once said, “Train your mind to see the good in every situation.”
We are inundated with bad news. Every day horrific and all too frequently incomprehensible headlines come across our news feed, and often it’s hard to “quiet” the negativity.
I am not suggesting we bury our heads in the sand or always wear proverbial rose-colored glasses, but for our mental and physical well-being, it is important to focus on the good that abounds, if we take the time to search for it.
At the United Way of Greater High Point, we see the pervasive needs of the community daily as we work tirelessly to develop resources and partnerships that make a difference in people’s lives. But we are also blessed to get to see the amazingly generous hearts that dwell within our community. Each year thousands of donors give generously to help our community be stronger. Most recently we witnessed the remarkable giving spirit of our community as we experienced one of the most successful CANpaign food drives in its 13-year history.
Each September since 2010, United Way of Greater High Point has held the food drive. It began as a way to offset our local food pantries’ needs as well as a kickoff for the annual United Way campaign. Since then, it has grown to unprecedented heights.
Forty-four organizations participated this year by either conducting in-house food drives, ordering through our Amazon wish list, or making monetary donations. More than 35,000 pounds of food was collected and over $83,000 was raised to help purchase additional food. The food was donated to 18 local food pantries, which are seeing an increase in clients as well as more first-time visitors as food insecurity continues to rise both locally and nationally.
Watching people donate bags of groceries and listening to comments such as, “I used to have to go to food pantries, and I remember what my children liked to eat. I tried to buy things I know people would like,” or listening to stories of how they themselves were once helped by a United Way agency and now and they just want to give back, is a powerful and inspirational experience.
United Way of Greater High Point is thankful for the outpouring of support for our 2022 CANpaign food drive. Because of our many corporate partners and individual donors, our local families, children and seniors won’t have to ask the question, “Will I get to eat today?”
When at times it seems as though good eludes us, please know the greater High Point community brims with kindness.
Jane Liebscher, president
United Way of Greater High Point
