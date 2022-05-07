Support letter carriers’ food drive
To the editor:
The 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be Saturday, May 14. This food drive will be especially important as we head into the summer months with soaring food prices, food shortages, and an increase in the number of people seeking assistance from local food pantries. Food pantries are seeing an increase in in the number of seniors and others on a limited income because the cost of living is increasing, especially food prices. Funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is the largest source of food for food pantries from the USDA, is returning to pre-pandemic levels. This will result in partner agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank experiencing a 30 to 40% reduction of food coming to their food pantries. Food pantries are already facing a shortage of meat and some non-perishable food products. During the summer months more children are staying with senior family members, putting a strain on household budgets. Please support local letter carriers by placing a bag of non-perishable food by the mailbox on May 14.
Carl W. Vierling
Greater High Point Food Alliance
Thank you to teachers and assistants
To the editor:
During Teacher Appreciation Week, I salute all teachers and instructional assistants, who provide daily instruction and support services for our children. Your work is not in vain. You are indeed valued and needed in our children’s lives.
I learned early in my career that “to teach is to learn twice.” As we teach children daily, we learn and grow. It is of utmost importance that we, as educators, grow with our children. We should survive and thrive. “We are the profession that made all the others.” Teachers give and receive. In spite of our current circumstances, we must soar to excellence and exceed expectations for ourselves first and our students second. “No one ever rose to low expectations.” Challenges are simply opportunities to make a difference. As educators, we should be lifelong learners and ensure success for all children. Our children need us. We need our children. We do not teach schools, we teach children. We must continue to utilize Best Practices in Education, Creative Methodologies, Pedagogies, Multiple Intelligences, Effective Classroom Management, and Instructional Resources that provide individualized instruction for all students. Remember to connect and nurture partnerships with parents, because parents are our first partners.
Continue the excellence. Know that we serve in a most honorable profession.
We salute all teachers and instructional assistants! We extend congratulations to each of you. We appreciate you!
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
Vote Arnold for county board
To the editor:
I am writing in strong support of Steve Arnold’s campaign for Guilford County commissioner.
I have known Steve for many years. I know he is a man of strong personal integrity. Steve has worn many hats over the years: He is a a husband and father, he has served two terms on the High Point City Council, one term in the state House and five terms on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners representing our community.
In all of his years as an elected official Steve Arnold has been a consistent, conservative voice. He never voted for a tax increase. He has always supported the Constitution, especially on issues like right to life and the Second Amendment.
High Point needs a strong voice on the Guilford County commission, and he is the only candidate in the race for District 2 who lives in High Point.
Steve’s life experience and knowledge make him uniquely qualified to serve on the county board of commissioners. PLEASE join me in voting for Steve — I cast my ballot for him earlier today!
Bill Millis
High Point
Tourism sees strong rebound
To the editor:
Every year in early May, our Visit High Point team asks our mayor to read the obligatory proclamation claiming this time as National Travel and Tourism Week. This year we want to formally thank our city leaders as this year’s theme is #Future of Travel. Your leadership and partnership in sharing in our mission, to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy and that locals will want to promote, not only makes for a fruitful visitor economy but also a great place to live.
In just two years, we are starting to see a strong tourism recovery from COVID-19. In 2020, Visit NC calculated a decrease of direct tourism spending by 47%. Although the official 2021 numbers have not been formally announced, we can currently see a rebound where tourism occupancy tax receipts are only off 2% from 2019.
This spring has been active as we just celebrated the opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum last weekend. High Point University continues to set the bar high, growing the school’s offerings to merit more direct tourism economic impact that benefits our hotels, restaurants, and retail. Earlier this spring, we hosted the largest rowing event in state history, the N.C. Rowing Championships that brought in close to 4,000 attendees. We hosted our annual spring High Point Market, where registration numbers were close to normal compared to 2019. We also welcomed Ziggy’s home as High Point hosted 1,500 concert-goers on April 22 to enjoy Blackberry Smoke, and 90% were from outside of High Point, including as far as California!
Council leaders, thank you for making bold moves to position our city to become a destination. Thank you for supporting our industry partners, like you all did last week when we celebrated the J.H. Adams Inn’s expansion. Thank you for your advocacy to secure dollars on behalf of our city that supports outdoor recreation and connectivity. It is an honor to do this work for our city, and thank you for your partnership as the future of tourism and High Point is bright!
Melody Burnett, president
Visit High Point
Museum is great addition to city
To the editor:
What a gift the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum is to the High Point area!
My family attended opening day of the museum on April 30, and we were absolutely floored by the impeccable facilities, the breadth of play and learning areas, and the incredible exhibits that the museum’s team has put together.
I was impressed with how smoothly everything ran for it being “Day 1” — staff were competent, kind and accessible, crowd control was well managed, and the facility lends itself to letting groups spread out and actually enjoy each area without experiencing “pile-ups” of people (which is ideal for families with active, often impatient, young children).
That we have a resource like this in our neighborhood is amazing — there is no more need to pack up the car and drive out to Greensboro or Winston or Charlotte to entertain our kids in a state-of-the-art facility (which you know is a big deal if you’ve ever spent time in the car with preschoolers). And what a boon for the local economy! The grand nature of the museum will absolutely draw folks in from around Triad and beyond — and our local restaurants and businesses will certainly benefit from that.
The unending effort and care that Nido and Mariana Qubein have put in to various parts of our little city is remarkable, and this museum is no exception. I applaud the Qubein family and their team for another job that is exceptionally well done.
Hilary Pope
High Point
