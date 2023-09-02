God has equipped all of us with certain gifts (talents) in this life. Undoubtedly, some persons have more abilities than others, but we all have our capabilities. Although the Father is always there to help us along the way, there is little doubt that we are each given considerable leeway in how we use these gifts.
At Mount Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville, we have been blessed beyond measure with an abundance of gifted individuals who preach, teach, lead, offer beautiful music, spiritually nourish and touch lives. Several years ago, we were able to add Pastor Wilson Harris to our staff to shoulder the responsibilities of serving as pastor for the senior adults ministry. Lured out of retirement, he fulfilled his new role to perfection.
Pastor Wilson had retired after many years as lead pastor at other churches, so even though he was definitely in line for a much-deserved restful retirement, his steadfast concern for others brought him to accept this position. To simply say this man has cared for his flock would be a monumental understatement. He has continually given us the best of himself – his loving care, his time and his devotion – leaving no doubt that he was a man called by the Master to serve.
Recently, Pastor Wilson finally made the decision to retire once again, but his legacy will remain intact. Hopefully, he will still make himself visible with his warm smile, his soothing voice, his calm demeanor, his genuine interest in others and his innate wisdom. For him, his gifts have not been just part of his job. They have been imbedded deeply in his inner being and have been openly manifested in his daily life.
May he reap the benefits due him in retirement from a life of service well-lived and fully appreciated.
