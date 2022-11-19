Thank you for your service
To the editor:
Thank you for your service
To the editor:
Thank you to Mitzi Turner and Beverly Bard for all of their hard work during the most recent midterm elections. Thank you to all who volunteered to ensure that the entire voting process went smoothly, safely and honestly. Most of us really don’t understand or realize what it takes to have a safe and fair election. We are so thankful for all of those who stepped up to make phone calls, write emails, send text messages and knock on doors. We are so thankful for all of you who used your phones and computers to make sure voters knew how and where to vote. Voting is a most important right in America, and we must continue to do whatever is necessary to keep it safe and available to all who are eligible. Voting in America is part of our real democracy and an essential piece of the law and order of our country. Law and order is important for all of us.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
