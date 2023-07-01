Thank you for serving city
To the editor:
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Thank you for serving city
To the editor:
It is exciting to hear about so many residents, from varying backgrounds, announcing their candidacy to run for local office. Before the summer AND the political season heats up, I would like to say thank you to the current High Point mayor and City Council members. Whether you are running again, stepping down or running for a different seat, you should be applauded for your hard work and commitment to our community. You and your families sacrifice a lot because of your willingness to offer your time and talents in the name of service.
The last several years have been a transformational time for High Point, and much of it comes because of the support and leadership of those we elected to represent us. There is still a lot to be done, but one of the best indicators that any community is heading in the right direction is by the number and quality of people interested in serving.
The civility, collaboration, vision, and hard work coming out of City Hall has created a new optimism and confidence in our local community and government. People are paying attention and are willing to get involved. To me, that civic engagement is just as important as any of the successes High Point has enjoyed recently.
So, on this 4th of July weekend, as we celebrate our nation’s independence and our democracy, I want to say thank you to those who have served and are considering serving our city.
Patrick Chapin
High Point
