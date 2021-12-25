To the editor:
The current United States Supreme Court is "a threat to the rule of law and the Constitution," Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post wrote. How shockingly ironic! A conservative U.S. Supreme Court against the rule of law and the Constitution – what's next?
Despite the very odd Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas abortion law to stand for now, that law will be struck down next year when this same Supreme Court renders its substantive decision. Under the Constitution we cannot have state laws superseding federal laws. It's also a matter of "stare decisis," or following precedent, in this case a 50-year-old one.
And we certainly don't want individual citizens enforcing any laws by way of vigilante law enforcement, as in this absurd Texas abortion law. Nor do we want women to be forced to have the baby of their rapist, or have "coat hanger abortions" because they can't afford to travel to a distant abortion clinic in another state.
That this Supreme Court allowed those situations to continue for several months is both unacceptable and unforgivable.
Gary Parker
Archdale
