As the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approaches the final stages of the annual budget process, I believe they should (strongly) consider approval of the Guilford County Schools budget request. Many have debated whether to approve the GCS proposal, but I don’t think anyone debates the fact that our teachers and school workers are grossly underpaid.
There is no debate that GCS is the third-largest school district in North Carolina. There is likewise be no debate that NC school pay is $8,627 below the national average. Although GCS is often compared to Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cumberland, Wake and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school districts, GCS ranks 11th in the state for teacher supplemental pay. Although we may be similar in size, there is a distinct gap when it comes to pay, which directly affects quality of life. All the previously mentioned school districts are in areas with what some might call “booming” economies. While Guildford County is on the rise, we are certainly not comparable to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area – one might argue that is an understatement.
In Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s proposed budget, “Model A,” which is just to match the current market in pay for classified staff workers, would be an increase of $38.4 million. Models B and C are more desirable, yet somewhat higher. If you are reading this and have a way to contact your county commissioner, please do and ask them to approve a budget that will include a pay increase for our GCS teachers and staff. There is no debate that they deserve it.
The Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor
Mount Zion Baptist Church
