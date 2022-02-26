To the editor:
I was disappointed to read "GCS drops mask mandate, athlete testing" on the front page of the Enterprise this morning (Feb. 22). I was hosting an event for teachers last night when the e-mail came through to staff, following a brief school board meeting with no public comment.
As a former Guilford County Schools employee, current GCS sub, and parent of a GCS student, I see the effects that the COVID-19 virus has had on our staff and students. It has left buildings regularly understaffed daily since our in-person return. My child, along with so many students, has been "absorbed" due to the lack of subs. This often means that students are crammed into classrooms, sitting on the floor, or sometimes left in the hall to work alone. The masks were the only protection that staff and students had since most of our crumbling buildings do not have the required ventilation to provide clean air.
I know that there are loud groups of parents demanding that the mandates be lifted, but it's just not time yet. With staffing concerns growing each day, those angry mobs are not considering what the rest of this already stressed school year may look like for their children. School staff cannot be expected to maintain safe operations without the public taking strict precautions to stop the spread.
I am so grateful for the principals, teachers, support staff, and all of the cafeteria workers and custodial professionals who are doing their best to keep schools clean and healthy. Allowing people who only have only their agenda in mind to force decisions on the rest of the tens of thousands of students and staff is not a good look for GCS, and I am begging the community to step up and speak out against this decision at the next scheduled board meeting on March 8 at 6 p.m.
Amanda Cook
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.