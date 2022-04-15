To the editor:
Without swift action from Congress, children in North Carolina are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and many more next school year.
That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire, and so far, Congress has failed to authorize USDA to extend them.
These waivers are an important tool that allow schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like supply chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.
But in a few months, meal programs will once again be turned on their heads, forced to transform how they operate.
Without flexibility from the waivers, many schools might be unable to open summer meal sites. Children in rural communities will be at particular risk when meal providers will no longer be allowed to meet kids where they are.
For the past two years, schools and community organizations have pivoted on a dime and adapted with creative solutions to get kids healthy meals. While they will, no doubt, continue to do everything in their power to feed kids across the state, they’re bound to face immense challenges as they grapple with the continued impact of the pandemic.
Congress and the White House must work together to fix this. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, please don’t pull the rug out from under schools working to feed kids. Doing so would fail the 1 in 5 kids facing hunger in North Carolina.
Rachel Canter, director
No Kid Hungry
Washington, D.C.
