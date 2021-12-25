To the editor:
I'm a student at Ledford Senior High School, and I have something to say about my and my peers' mental health.
The mental well-being of high school students isn't handled well. Sure, there are guidance counselors who you can hypothetically talk to, but how can you tell if they'd actually be able to help? Their job is more to help students find a career path or handle the stress of a work load, not work through years of trauma on top of handling stress. On the topic of stress, the amount of times I've heard "You're a student! There’s nothing to stress about!" is laughable. The pressure of doing well in school is about as heavy as four elephants in a solid metal box.
There should be a way to have a type of lesson on better time-management, or help on handling a workload, etc.
The problem with that is neurodivergency, the term for when someone's brain processes, learns, and/or behaves differently from what is considered "typical." When I was in sixth grade we had our guidance counselor give us a handout on ways to relieve stress, and sure, it would probably have been helpful for some people, but for others, most of the options given were hopeless. I think if schools were to have funky little pamphlets intended to help students with time-management or handle stress, the people in charge should do their research to include alternative methods for people with learning disabilities, or mental illness or disorders, because not every student is the same.
Thank you for your time.
Selena Starling
Thomasville
