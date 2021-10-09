To the editor:
I am sure you have seen the constant ads for Ted Budd for senator. His wealthy father is trying to buy the seat for his son by giving the Club For Growth (who is running the ads) at least $25,000. Representative Budd came back on the House floor after the insurrection of Jan. 6 to push for the House to disallow the votes in Pennsylvania to count for Joe Biden. He wants your vote, but if he loses he will push to have all votes nullified. He believes the big lie that Trump won the election.
He is also like Trump in that he cares only about himself. He, his father and other family members were stockholders in a seed company that paid farmers for their products. Budd’s father became the chief executive officer, and when the seed company hit hard times the Budd family put up some loan money. Before the company declared bankruptcy, Budd’s father made sure his family members got their loan money back with interest. This meant that the farmers who produced products for the company lost millions while the Budds made money on the loss. Congress had to create a $35 million dollar loan program to help these farmers using your taxpayer dollars. Ted Budd does not care about farmers or letting you bail out farmers his family screwed!
Ted Budd also owns a gun shop. Every gun sold has a serial number. I wonder why members of the press are not asking the police to identify where the guns used in the recent neighborhood and school shootings have been purchased and if Budd’s shop is responsible for some of them. One has to also wonder if Budd’s shop is selling to straw buyers, those who buy guns for people who cannot legally buy them themselves. The police data may show this. There are also stories in the press that ATF is not going after gun shops who violate the law.
Tom Taydus
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.