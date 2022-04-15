To the editor:
Every prom season sees an increase in student injuries and fatalities associated with drug use and impaired driving collisions. According to a survey by AAA, nearly 40% of high schoolers admit they or their friends will use drugs or alcohol on prom night. AAA also found that 85% of teens would rather drive under the influence than call their parents or guardian for help. Additionally, post-pandemic trends can create a dangerous combination of risks for prom this year. According to a report conducted by Hopeful Futures Campaign, over 31,000 North Carolina youth experienced a substance use disorder in the last year.
Students Against Destructive Decisions are calling caregivers to talk about the dangers of substance use and set expectations for prom with their children. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services reports that 80% of young people (ages 10-18) say that their parents or guardians are the leading influence on their decision to drink underage or not. To help prioritize safety, SADD has created a “Contract for Life,” which establishes an agreement within families that the student will call a trusted adult for assistance before driving impaired. Please visit bit.ly/AboutC4L or learn more at sadd.org.
Aaron Medina
Granite Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.