High Point University's Veterans Day celebration sets the tone for the many free events that our community can enjoy at our phenomenal university. The event welcomes more than 1,000 people each year, providing a complimentary breakfast, music and patriotic motivation and inspiration. A truly great celebration of gratitude for the men and women who have served our nation and protected our freedoms. Additionally the university recently supported the Furnitureland Rotary Club president, Joe Hellinger, and his vision of bringing a community Christmas tree to Truist Point by paying for the tree. Nov. 19 several thousand High Pointers enjoyed seeing the lighting of the 44-feet-tall tree. Another true community-building event for our city.
These events remind me that as Christmas approaches, there are many additional free HPU holiday events we can all enjoy with our families and friends. As a High Pointer I get excited about the upcoming HPU prayer breakfast, lessons and carol service and the Community Christmas Drive for 14 nights as just a few examples.
If you have friends or family visiting for the holidays, show off our "God, Country and Family University" that is such an asset for our city. If you are interested in any of these high-quality, free events you can find more information at www.highpoint.edu/christmas. I highly encourage it! Merry Christmas to all and God Bless.
Scott Tilley
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.