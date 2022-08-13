This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, but a celebration may be short-lived. The Triad is home to one of the biggest gasoline pipelines in America, and a health-threatening fuel additive has been found in a pond neighboring the Greensboro pipeline. This additive poses an immediate threat to the Triad’s groundwater, meaning that our drinking water could potentially become contaminated.
So what is this mystery contaminant? It goes by the name of methyl tert-butyl ether, or MTBE. Studies have shown that exposure to this irritant can cause dizziness, disorientation and, in severe cases, damage to the liver and central nervous system. MTBE is also extremely flammable, making its close proximity to the pipeline cause for immediate action. Pipeline fires are fairly rare, but when they ignite their damage is often irreparable.
A solution to this problem, however, cannot happen overnight. Pipelines will continue to be in use as long as we depend on the use of fossil fuels. But we can move toward renewable sources to ensure a greener and safer future. Instead of wasting money on this kind of harmful infrastructure, why not invest in sustainable energy? We need green investments for a cleaner future.
