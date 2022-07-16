To the editor:
The abortion debate in the U.S. has often been spelled out using unfortunate dichotomies: pro-life/pro-choice, liberal/conservative, Christian values/secular rights, bodily autonomy/the sanctity of life.
Abortion is not strictly either/or. These unfortunate dichotomies ignore the various values at stake and can be hypocritical. In our current political environment, for instance, being “pro-life” on abortion rarely extends to being substantially “pro-life” about universal access to health care, maternity care, family leave, child care, quality education and housing, a basic income, or against the death penalty or gun violence.
As members and friends of a Christian community, The Beloved Community United Methodist Church – where the UMC teaches all human life is of sacred worth, and, in baptism, we commit to honoring the dignity of every human being – we insist that access to health care, including reproductive care, is an essential part of any person’s dignity and worth as a human being. Such access will also serve as a means to prevent unplanned pregnancies and reduce abortions.
We are concerned about the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and other decisions that will not affirm the sanctity of all life. Legislating against abortion will not create a “culture of life” but rather increase suffering in myriad ways. It will put the lives of mothers at risk, create additional strain on already struggling families, and it will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor.
We believe that equitable access to health care, including women’s reproductive health care, is essential to respecting the dignity and worth of every human being; and we urge our state and federal lawmakers to make compassionate decisions that work for the well-being of every citizen.
If you are interested in having your voice heard on this matter, you are invited to a letter-writing campaign at TBCUMC, 1015 Mill Ave., on Wednesday, July 20. Stop by between 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Robin Alexander, Louise Barnes, Mary Travers Bach, Linda Cortese, Linda Dale, Ginger Holt, Edith Ingold, Mike Lopez, Catherine Payne, Philip Pedersen, Ali Taylor
Members and friends of TBCUMC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.