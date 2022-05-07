To the editor:
The 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be Saturday, May 14. This food drive will be especially important as we head into the summer months with soaring food prices, food shortages, and an increase in the number of people seeking assistance from local food pantries. Food pantries are seeing an increase in in the number of seniors and others on a limited income because the cost of living is increasing, especially food prices. Funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is the largest source of food for food pantries from the USDA, is returning to pre-pandemic levels. This will result in partner agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank experiencing a 30 to 40% reduction of food coming to their food pantries. Food pantries are already facing a shortage of meat and some non-perishable food products. During the summer months more children are staying with senior family members, putting a strain on household budgets. Please support local letter carriers by placing a bag of non-perishable food by the mailbox on May 14.
Carl W. Vierling
Greater High Point Food Alliance
