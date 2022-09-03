Such elite company
To the editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Such elite company
To the editor:
Nice to see High Point University’s top ranking in the recent Best Regional Colleges South category. Rounding out the top 10 are:
Quachita Baptist University, Florida Polytechnic University, Flagler College, Maryville College, University of the Ozarks, Claflin College, Catawba College, Welch College, LaGrange College.
Not sure what the selection criteria are, but congratulations to staff and students for continued focus and hard work.
Bill McKenzie
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.