The N.C. Department of Public Instruction recently released the performance scores for schools for the 2021-22 school year. Although Guilford County Schools made gains over last year’s scores, the results were less than spectacular. Many citizens are easily convinced that the pandemic is the reason for poor performance, but a record of poor performance dates back to 2015.
General proficiency levels in grades three through eight in both reading and math hovered around 50% for 2015 through 2019. The trend continues in district high schools.
2020-21 data reflects a substantial performance decrease to 43% proficiency in English (57% not proficient) and 37% proficiency in math (63% no proficient) for grades three through eight.
Although the scores did improve for school year 2021-22 to 45% proficiency in English and 46% proficiency in math, they don’t make it to pre-pandemic levels.
In the same data release, the NCDPI stated GCS moved from having 35 low-performing schools to 59, the most of any district in the state.
Additionally, GCS moved from 180 instructional days in 2017-18 to 173 in 2021-22. How can anyone gain by applying themselves less?
Each year the data advances, the students do also. The students who were measured in 2015 as third-graders were in the ninth grade by 2021.
Voters of Guilford County must take a hard look at the historic performance of our public schools and determine whether they are getting their money’s worth from their tax dollars.
GCS has produced a series of reasons why the performance indicators are poor year after year. Currently, the pandemic is the scapegoat. In the past, it was lack of funding. The operating budget for GCS for this year is over $1 billion. Voters have approved $2 billion in bonds in the past two years. The district received $309 million in pandemic relief funds. They also receive numerous grants and supplemental fundings every year, many due to low performance. Isn’t that rewarding the opposite behavior you expect from our schools?
Schools were negatively impacted by the pandemic, but what was their performance record prior to the pandemic and what has been done to remedy the situation? Let’s not allow the pandemic to distract the voters from the core issue that district performance has not been appropriate for far longer than the pandemic. Be an informed voter when it comes to our schools.
