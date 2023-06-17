To the editor:
Reconcile this fact: For the last 40 years, five administrations have empowered wealthy Americans to fuel a political climate centered on driving wealth accumulation by passing policies that foster more wealth for the wealthy.
The last five administrations – including George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, and Trump – all passed legislation for a tax break for the wealthy. Policy passed down from administration to administration. No representative voted against it. No federal judge issued a judgment against it.
Student debt relief was a defining moment in our history to level the field, but not. The same ones who voted for the 40-year tax break for the wealthy vote against any notion of student debt relief. Reason: Student debt relief will add to the deficit. Fact: 40 years’ worth of tax breaks add to the deficit as much, if not more. Enough blame to go around. Enough wasteful spending. Equity prevails. The wealthy got their tax breaks. Hard-working Americans should get some level of student debt relief.
It is time to seize the moment, control the narrative, and place the focus where it belongs — the impact of tax breaks for the wealthy (among other things) increased the deficit long before the conversation on student debt relief. The narrative has been shifted to demonize Americans who worked hard to acquire an education as irresponsible at their core. Who is truly irresponsible? Administrations who allow billions of dollars to be shifted to the wealthy, increasing the deficit and leaving it for the student loan borrowers and other hard-working Americans to repay. We are at a crossroads; scrambling to raise the debt ceiling, cutting programs, dismantling student debt relief, but not a word about the impact of past tax breaks to the wealthy on increasing the deficit. “How short a memory we have!!
Let’s get the story straight and place the focus where it belongs. We must not forget: The policy that precedes student debt relief directing wealth to the wealthy is the catalyst for the position in which we find ourselves. Our aim is not for divisiveness but to set the record straight. “Place the focus where it belongs.”
Elma Hairston, president
High Point Branch NAACP
