Reading about the possibility of the city spending from $300,000 to $350,000 on a "disparity" study to determine if any minority- or female-owned businesses were shortchanged in bidding for past city contracts ("Proposed disparity study advances," April 8) is just more insanity from our city council. It should take someone at city hall no more than a day or two to find out if any such claims have been made and/or if they did offer a low bid that was refused for some reason.
When will our city council learn that money does not grow on trees? Even if these funds come from American Rescue Plan Act funds does not change the fact that those funds are still dollars that originated in the pockets of the citizens. I find it ironic that council continues to hurt the very people they claim to be working on behalf of by wasting our hard-earned tax dollars on political "feel good" spending. If they really want to help the people of High Point, all of us, then start being better stewards of our tax dollars. The only people making out on these silly consultations are the consultants.
I would rather get a break on my taxes, utility rates and fees or see sidewalks built in our neighborhoods than have my money spent on just another wild-goose grievance claim. I would bet that most of the citizens here feel the same way.
