To the editor:

Reading about the possibility of the city spending from $300,000 to $350,000 on a "disparity" study to determine if any minority- or female-owned businesses were shortchanged in bidding for past city contracts ("Proposed disparity study advances," April 8) is just more insanity from our city council. It should take someone at city hall no more than a day or two to find out if any such claims have been made and/or if they did offer a low bid that was refused for some reason.

Trending Videos