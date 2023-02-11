To the editor:
We moved to High Point from Greensboro in September 2022. We love the city except for the trash. If you turn from N. Main Street to Westover, there is a homeless camp and trash everywhere. It is very unsightly, and also it creates all kind of trash that is a problem. If you go down S. Main Street, again unsightly trash everywhere. People judge a city by appearances, and if you want your city to be judged in a positive manner, clean it up. Again another homeless camp on S. Main Street, and that is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed. High Point, take pride in your city, clean it up and do more to address the city's homeless population.
