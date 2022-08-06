Stop giving nonprofits tax dollars
To the editor:
Regarding the city using our tax dollars to fund various nonprofit groups, this should outrage all citizens. These groups need to take their case to the people, not have the city council force us to fund them by taking our tax dollars and handing it over.
Raising our taxes, fees and utility rates and then giving money away to nonprofit groups is hard to swallow. And let’s not forget that most of these nonprofit groups pay handsome salaries to their operators. The city needs to get out of the nonprofit funding business.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Fire crew did a great job
To the editor:
I would like to give a shout out to the High Point Fire Department company who rescued my friend from a broken freight elevator on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4. Regretfully, I neglected to jot down the truck number before I left. My friend had gone to a storage facility on Eastchester Drive (where there are no on-site employees) to work in his storage unit, and I was to pick him up when he finished. I arrived to find that he was stuck in the freight elevator and had phoned 911 because the elevator wouldn’t let him go up, down, or get out! The HPFD unit worked diligently to release my friend and reported the incident to the parent company of the facility. They also made sure to block off the elevator and put up a notification for other renters. Thanks again, crew, for reassuring my friend during the whole process and for rescuing him in such an expeditious manner. Smiley face, two thumbs up and a fist bump.
Jean R. Simpson
High Point
Silence isn’t an option
To the editor:
A Cherokee elder sitting with his grandchildren told them: “In every life there is a terrible fight — a fight between two wolves. One is evil: fear, anger, envy, greed, arrogance, self-pity, resentment and deceit. The other is good: joy, serenity, humility, confidence, generosity and compassion.” A child asked: “Grandfather, which one will win?” The elder looked at him in the eye and said: “The one you feed.”
With that as backdrop, it’s obviously a very discouraging time for America, but we still must believe in the power of the people to create change for the betterment of our country and the world. We all need to be upset and channel that emotion into positive energy and constructive action. We are in danger of losing our democracy, thus silence and inaction aren’t viable options.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Push to fight climate change
To the editor:
With a summer that has made it miserable for children to play outside, impending food shortages, and increasingly intense storms, it has become difficult to ignore the overheating elephant in the room. Climate change is real, it’s here, and it’s impacting our everyday life. It is imperative that we take these drastic circumstances seriously and come to a unified decision to make the world a better place for our children, no matter what side of the political spectrum someone falls on. The Inflation Reduction Act would lead the U.S. in the right direction. This act would not only make energy more affordable for Americans, it would also ensure that our energy output is cleaner. This move would be a great first step to ensure that our children and grandchildren have a world to grow up in. To support this act, please contact Citizens’ Climate Lobby for ways to get involved.
Katlyn Haney
Thomasville
