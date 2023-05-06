To the editor:
The city’s draft budget for fiscal 2023-24 contains another increase in utility rates and the solid waste disposal fee ("Draft budget holds tax rate steady," May 2). The interesting thing is that the solid waste disposal increase is said to be due to “an increase in the number of residential accounts and a larger solid waste stream that has to be collected.” That certainly blows a hole in the concept of gaining new tax base as a means to increase revenue! Turns out the city seems to be backing up each time it gains new tax base from things like the catalyst project or new housing developments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.