“Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election in 2020.” In the upcoming political campaigns, if a candidate can’t say that sentence, do not vote for them. Your feeling towards Joe Biden has nothing to do with this. You can wear your “Let’s go Brandon” paraphernalia to your heart's content. If you vote for an election denier, you’re voting for corruption and the destruction of the American way.
It is said that King George III said when he heard that George Washington was going to resign his office, "If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world." The king was right. By that one act Washington put in motion the custom of peaceful transition of power that eventually turned these upstart colonies into the greatest nation on the earth and the model for the rest of the world.
These are serious times and we need to start rebuilding the belief in our nation or the Great American Experiment will be fading into history, and none of us will like the next chapter. The only way we can do this is by strengthening our institutions, not by tearing them down. Nations with weak institutions are not places that you want to live. American democracy was barely saved in 2020. Vote wisely.
