To the editor:

“Joe Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election in 2020.” In the upcoming political campaigns, if a candidate can’t say that sentence, do not vote for them. Your feeling towards Joe Biden has nothing to do with this. You can wear your “Let’s go Brandon” paraphernalia to your heart's content. If you vote for an election denier, you’re voting for corruption and the destruction of the American way.

